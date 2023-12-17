Discovery World on Market hosts Holiday Family Fun Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - From noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Discovery World on Market was full of holiday fun for families.

Executive Director Wendy Shriver said the Children’s Museum hosted several special holiday-centric activities. “Ice skating on the top floor of our theater, which is a fundraiser for theater renovations,” Shriver said. “We have holiday crafts that the kids can make made out of our Makerspace. We have coloring sheets, we have Mrs. Claus reading stories to the kids and we have Elsa right now on the mezzanine doing book signing with the kids.”

Shriver said the holiday events meant a busier day than usual for the museum. “It is a very busy day” she said. “And we are typically busier on weekends and any time we have a special event, we always have a bigger audience. It’s the holidays, so there’s a lot of people in town visiting family.”

Shriver said the ornament crafting was a particular high point for her among the various Christmas activities. “I think that the ornaments are very special, because they are made in our Makerspace,” Shriver said. “They were laser cut out of wood, and so the kids can assemble them and color them, and it’s a great way to showcase STEM. It’s an arts and crafts activity, but it’s also using technology to make that craft, so we want to educate kids about that as well.”

Pam Gibbs attended the Holiday Family Fun Day with her daughter and granddaughter. Gibbs said they enjoyed Discovery World’s holiday offerings. “We love it,” Gibbs said. “It’s so nice to have somewhere to go for the holidays and some fun for the kids and the grandbabies. That’s why we’re here. We love it. It’s absolutely amazing.”

