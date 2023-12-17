Marietta College picks up double overtime victory over Ohio Northern

Marietta College defeats Ohio Northern in a double overtime thriller.
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Pioneers defeated the Ohio Northern Polar Bears 103-102 after Jayden Bradshaw hit the game-winning three in double overtime.

Bradshaw and David Sanford led Marietta in scoring with 18 points each. Sahmi Willoughby added 15 points with 8 rebounds.

Next up for the Pioneers will be Messiah in the Puerto Rico Classic on Tuesday.

