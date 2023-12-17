Marietta College picks up double overtime victory over Ohio Northern

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Pioneers defeated the Ohio Northern Polar Bears 103-102 after Jayden Bradshaw hit the game-winning three in double overtime.

Bradshaw and David Sanford led Marietta in scoring with 18 points each. Sahmi Willoughby added 15 points with 8 rebounds.

Next up for the Pioneers will be Messiah in the Puerto Rico Classic on Tuesday.

