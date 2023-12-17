Marietta’s second half comeback fuels 55-47 win over Massillon Perry

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Tigers’ huge rally in the third quarter helped them secure the 55-47 victory over Massillon Perry.

Alex Kendall enjoyed a big night with 29 points to lead Marietta. Izak Knighten was also in double digits with 10 points. The Tigers improve to 5-0.

The Tigers look to keep their undefeated record intact when they face Federal Hocking on the road on Tuesday.

