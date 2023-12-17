Ohio emerges victorious over Drexel 21-13

Ohio comes from behind to defeat Drexel.
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Bobcats came from behind to defeat the Drexel Dragons 21-13 at Warren High School.

Former Warren Warrior Peyten Kellar won by major decision for Ohio over Drexel’s Tyler Williams in Kellar’s return to Vincent. Derek Raike also picked up a major decision win over Dom Findora.

Ohio will go on the road to face Gardner-Webb on Thursday.

