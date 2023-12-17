SAR hosts Boston Tea Party Reenactment at Point Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A reenactment of the Boston Tea Party took place at Point Park Saturday evening.

Members of the Captain James Neal Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) commemorated the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party by tossing “boxes of tea” into the Ohio River.

The ceremony involved a march from the Blennerhassett Museum to Point Park, the reading of a proclamation, and a musket salute.

Some of the attendants at the commemoration even dressed in colonial attire.

Secretary of the James Neal Chapter of the SAR in Parkersburg, Bob Fish, says that the event is intended to help people understand our history while making it live for those who attend, stating:

“This event was the first time that the settlers back 250 years ago we’re looking at what can we do about these abominable taxes that are being levied on us, and they took action and that that’s the first thing... they researched it, they tried to find peaceful ways to settle it, and then when they peaceful ways weren’t working out they took action and that’s what I believe people need to see going on today.”

Fish say that the SAR has been working on planning events like this for about five years or more.

He continues by saying:

“[The SAR] have specific events that are occurring every year for the next 10 years that will be calling the people’s attention. Next year, of course, will be Lexington and Concord, this year it was the Battle of Point Pleasant, The Boston Tea Party, and other events like that. And so, each one of these events both led up to the war for independence and concluded with the Treaty of Paris, and that was the end of the revolution. And then we’ve been ever since, we won our freedom, we fought for it, and freedom is never free.”

Due to the ceremony only being a commemoration, the boxes of tea that were thrown into the river were empty and were retrieved after the ceremony.

The Sons of the American Revolution chapters nationwide are joining in on ceremonies similar to this to commemorate the Boston Tea Party.

