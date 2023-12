ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Addie Davis is a junior point guard for St. Marys girls basketball.

She’s been an important player in the Lady Devils getting off to a good start with a record of 4-1 on the season.

On this WTAP Sports Toss Around, Addie talks about playing basketball, how her sister Zoe Davis has impacted her, her goals for this season, and more.

