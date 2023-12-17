Warren dominates Logan to 72-18 victory

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - The Warren Warriors made quick work of the Logan Chieftains by winning in dominant fashion 72-18.

The Warriors had a huge first half taking a 51-5 lead into halftime on the way to the victory. Warren extends its winning streak to three and improves to 4-1 on the season.

The Warriors will have another home game against Cambridge on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.