Waterford gets a decisive 57-30 win over Southern
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - The Waterford Wildcats shut out the Southern Tornadoes in the first quarter en route to a 57-30 victory.
The Wildcats got off to a fast start taking a 12-0 lead at the end of the first. Jarrett Armstrong scored his 1,000th career point in the second quarter. The win ends their two-game losing streak and helps them move to 2-2.
Waterford will take a long break before being back at home against Caldwell on Dec. 23.
