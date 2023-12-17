Waterford gets a decisive 57-30 win over Southern

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - The Waterford Wildcats shut out the Southern Tornadoes in the first quarter en route to a 57-30 victory.

The Wildcats got off to a fast start taking a 12-0 lead at the end of the first. Jarrett Armstrong scored his 1,000th career point in the second quarter. The win ends their two-game losing streak and helps them move to 2-2.

Waterford will take a long break before being back at home against Caldwell on Dec. 23.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.