Del. Heckert shares 2024 legislative goals

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s next legislative session is less than a month away.

State lawmakers will gather in Charleston on December 10 to start the 60 day regular legislative session for 2024.

Del. Scot Heckert (R - Wood, Dist. 13) said he heard a number of concerns from the community during a recent meeting with constituents that he’ll be keeping in mind during the session. He said common concerns from his constituents include worries about substance abuse treatment centers in the area, support for fire departments and EMS, and improvements to infrastructure and broadband.

Heckert also said one bill he intends to introduce will concern parental rights. “Everything gets blamed back on the parents when something goes wrong, but when something goes right, everybody else gets credit for it,” Heckert said. “So if we’re going to blame the parents for the things that go wrong, they need to be more involved in everything. From the education department, the vaccine department.”

Heckert said other areas he expects the legislature to work on during their session include improvements to the corrections system, infrastructure improvements, and increasing penalties for drug dealers.

