Being prepared for cold and flu season

How to track virus surges in your community during cold and flu season on Oct. 10, 2023.
Cold and flu season(WNDU)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:22 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - While it is the most magical time of the year, it’s also the time of year for people to get sick.

Amy Phelps from the Mid Ohio Valley Health Department explained that the timeline for cold and flu season varies.

“It varies, but you usually start seeing flu activity around October and then a peak in December or February... and then it can sometimes go even later.”

Congestion, sneezing, and coughing are a few of the typical warning signs to look out for, for the flu, a cold, and even Covid, according to Phelps.

“You can even have like body aches with a cold because a lot of times people think that’s just flu.... but you can actually have it with cold.”

She said if it’s staying around for longer than a week, or you have a really high fever, you might want to talk to your doctor or another healthcare provider.

Phelps also said COVID is likely staying with us for the long-term, so it’s still something to be mindful of.

If you’re hoping to prevent getting sick, Phelps offered a few easy tips.

“The most important thing is you need to be washing your hands. I know we were all really good about it during COVID and then I think we’ve gotten all a little bit lax again, but wash your hands, especially before touching your face. You need to make sure you’re covering your sneezes and coughs. And again, vaccines. We have the flu vaccine you can get to try to help prevent having a severe case of the flu. The same with COVID.”

Phelps also pointed out that vaccines are available at the Health Department.

If you’d like more information, you can head over to it’s website, https://www.movhd.com/

