Camden Clark Aspiring Nurses Program awards WVUP nursing students

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nine West Virginia University at Parkersburg nursing students are getting help funding their education thanks to a scholarship from Camden Clark Medical Center.

Camden Clark’s Aspiring Nurses Program gives nursing students $5,000 per semester they can use to pay for tuition or living expenses during their education. In exchange for the funding, the nurses commit to three years working for Camden Clark after graduation. They also receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus upon graduation.

Nine students were awarded scholarships Monday, with a ceremony taking place at Camden Clark.

Karissa Reynolds, one of the nursing students awarded, said she’s already worked for Camden Clark in a non-medical capacity. “I started as a unit secretary on the behavioral health unit, and while working in that position I just kind of fell in love with the people I work with every day,” Reynolds said. “The nurses, the patients, the leadership.”

Reynolds said the chance to further her education and eventually work for Camden Clark as a nurse means a lot. “It’s an amazing opportunity,” Reynolds said. “It’s a rare opportunity and I’m so thankful that I was chosen for it. I’ve got two small kids at home, I work full time just to keep our bills paid. So, to have a little bit of support from the hospital and the people I already work with has been a blessing?”

WVUP Dean of Nursing Kathy Frum said she’s excited that their students are getting additional support. “It’s a fantastic experience, opportunity for these kids,” Frum said. “There is no better time than right now to go to nursing school. We’re very excited to see these nine people, and we will give them everything that they need.”

Frum said she thinks the extra financial support will help improve academic outcomes for the students. “With them helping them financially, the students can focus more on their academics, and that has always been -- sometimes they’re just one flat tire away from having to drop the program,” Frum said. “So they have all this extra support now in order to finish the program and hopefully help put a dent in the nursing shortage.”

