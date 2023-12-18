Cole Darnold signs with Fairmont State for golf

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

St. Marys High School senior Cole Darnold will be staying in the Mountain State to continue his career on the golf course, as he signed with Fairmont State University to continue his golfing career.

Cole’s signing ceremony was held on Monday afternoon and he was surrounded by friends and family.

Cole went to St. Marys before his junior year, and on the golf team, led the Blue Devils to two state tournament appearances in Class A, and St. Marys finished as Class A runners-up in 2022.

Darnold chose Fairmont State because he felt right at home when he visited, and says he is excited to join the team.

“Coach (Yost) was very friendly, and she’s really knowledgeable,” Cole said. “I knew she would help me get a lot better, and I was familiar with a lot of the team already I had golfed with them before in playing tournaments with them.”

Cole says that being a part of two Class A golf tournaments will help him at Fairmont State.

“It’s going to make a big difference,” said Darnold. “Playing those bigger tournaments with more pressure, like the state tournament. It it just resembles a college tournament and it’s a good test to prepare me for that.”

