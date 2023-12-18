Dozens of people stranded on broken ice on a lake

Officials said they believe strong winds caused the ice to shift, stranding people Sunday evening.
By Zoe Jones and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - Dozens of people are stranded on broken ice on a lake in Minnesota.

Officials said 40 to 50 people are stranded on ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County, Minnesota.

Officials said they believe strong winds caused the ice to shift, stranding people Sunday evening.

“Upper Red Lake is a very popular fishing destination, frequently utilized before ice is stable, resulting in the need to rescue people either from falling through the ice or floating on ice floats,” said Christopher Muller, Beltrami County public information officer.

Muller said this is unfortunately a “common event for emergency responders in Beltrami County.”

