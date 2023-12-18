Movement Monday with Stacy! This week focuses on the core!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on the midsection!

This week uses a weights. If you don’t have dumbbells, you could use cans of food, water bottles, or nothing. Stacy reminds that you can do a certain number of reps if you’d like, but she prefers 20 second intervals. These are standing moves and don’t require you to go on the floor.

Stacy says she gets asked about how to strengthen this area a lot!

High knees, cross over - 20 seconds. Start in standing position with your feet shoulder width apart. Place your hand behind your ears. Lift one knee up and cross over your mid-line. Bring your elbow down and across to meet the knee - with your elbow and knee touching at the center of you body. Place you foot back down on the ground, and lift your elbow up to go back to starting position. Repeat on the opposite leg. This works side obliques.

Rest - 10 seconds

Advanced Suitcase - 20 seconds. Grad your weights. Start standing with your feet shoulder width apart. Raise your left hand straight in the air. Leave your right hand down at your side. Slide your right hand down your leg - aiming to go to you knee. Keep your left hand raised straight in the air. Return to starting position. Repeat. Once done, switch sides.

Rest - 10 seconds

Windmill - 20 seconds. With your weights, stand with your legs out wide. Lift your arms so they are straight out to your side. Lean over, slightly lunging (or bending) your right knee. Reach across and touch your right foot with your left hand. (opposite hand to opposite foot). Stand back up in starting position. Lean/lunge the other direction and touch the opposite hand to the opposite foot. Repeat.

Rest - 10 seconds

Suitcases - 20 seconds. Start standing with your feet together and your weights in your hands at your side. Lean over, hinging at your waist, slide your right arm down your leg, aiming to touch your knee. Stand up. Repeat on opposite side. Repeat.

Repeat all movements - you can repeat the movements if you would like.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

