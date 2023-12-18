Obituary: Barr, Larry Gene

Larry Gene Barr, 77, of Belpre, OH, passed away at Marietta Memorial Hospital on December 15th, 2023.

Larry was born on July 27, 1946. He was a graduate of Parkersburg High School. He has been married to his high school sweetheart, Connie Dotson Barr, for 58 years.

He was a union electrician of IBEW 972 Marietta Local, a member of Belpre Shrine Club, and a long-time member of The Jaycees.

Larry enjoyed racing dirt bikes, bass fishing, hunting, golfing, playing poker, traveling, telling stories about his life, and telling corny jokes.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Dotson Barr, two daughters, Melissa Barr and Lori Barr (Bryan Parrish), a granddaughter, Emily Huck (Travis), and a great-granddaughter, Avery Huck.

Larry was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Barr, his parents, his siblings, and his best friend, Joe Crider.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre, with Teddy Tackett officiating. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.