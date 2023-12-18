Obituary: Basnett, Virginia “Lucille”

Virginia “Lucille” Basnett, 98, passed away Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Minnie Hamilton Health System.

She was born September 9, 1925 at Joker, WV, a daughter to the late Joseph and Blanche Cooper Kirby. Lucille married her husband Robert Basnett Sr, July 5, 1945.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Michael) Radabaugh & Debra Basnett, both of Grantsville, WV, and one son, Terry (Nellie) Basnett of Zebulon, NC, 13 grandchildren- Jeff (Teresa), Steve (Amanda), Christina (Barry) Miller, Doulas Meadows, Mike (Santana), Jason, Vicky, Kelly, Tammy, Eric, Katie, Carrie, and Logan, several great and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by two sons, Robert Basnett, Jr. & James (Madge) Basnett; one daughter, Judith Meadows; one granddaughter Jennifer Meadows; four sisters, Elah Gibson, Helena (Kirby)Bennett, Ada Gibson, and Fannie Riggs, five brothers, Denver Kirby, Fred Kirby, Ed Kirby, Holly Kirby, and Lone Kirby.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Barry Miller officiating. Visitation will be held at noon until the time of service. Interment will follow at Bryner Chapel, Joker. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

