Obituary: Dulin, Lee Allen

Lee Allen Dulin, 75, of Parkersburg, passed away December 3, 2023, with his wife and daughter by his side at Worthington Healthcare Center. He was born September 12, 1948, in Parkersburg, a son to the late Harlan “Jiggs” K. and Hilda E. (Pierson) Dulin. He was a 1968 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He also served his country in the US Navy aboard the USS America as an Aviation and Structural mechanic for F-14 TomCats before she was scuttled. He later was a salesman in the area, working for Economy Beauty Supply, Pepsi, Schwan’s, Red Baron, and Lightning Xpress, to name a few.

Surviving is his wife, Zlata “Sam” Dulin; daughter, DeAnna Finnicum; grandson, Thomas Finnicum; sister, Janet Roberts; nephew, Ron Roberts; niece, Teresa Moore; Uncle Larry Pierson; and Aunt Carolyn Shafer; several cousins, great nephews and nieces, and his beloved pets, Sweetpea, Kai, Moxie and Poly.

Lee was a man of God, attending many churches in his lifetime. He enjoyed attending his grandson’s sporting events and just hanging out with them. He also loved playing bingo with his dear friends Steve and Vilma Foster. He was a diehard West Virginia Mountaineers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and NASCAR fan.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Kevin Finnicum, Sr; grandson, Kevin Finnicum, Jr, and brother-in-law Ronald Roberts.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of the West Wing of Worthington Healthcare Center, Amedisys of Vienna, and UPMC Alzheimers and Disease Research Center for their professionalism and help in the process of receiving Lee’s final gift through organ donation.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg or any other animal rescue of their choice in Lee’s honor.

A memorial visitation will occur Thursday, December 21, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg from 2-4 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

