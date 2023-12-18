Obituary: Fanell, Natalie J. McElfresh

Natalie J. McElfresh Fanell, age 45, of Pataskala, OH, passed away Thursday, December 14, 2023, in Guernsey County, OH, under the care of Shrivers Hospice. She was born October 22, 1978, in Marietta, OH, a daughter of Tom and Joyce Ogle McElfresh.

She was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed being outdoors, spending time with family, and beekeeping. She was a 1996 graduate of Caldwell High School and went on to graduate from Nursing School in 2021 and was diagnosed with bladder cancer the same week. She began chemo, followed by surgery. Natalie worked as an RN caring for others at The Ohio State University on the med-surge floor as well as endoscopy. In addition to her role as a nurse, she also worked for a while as a clinical instructor, where she contributed to the training of the next generation of caregivers.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dominic Thomas Fanell.

In addition to her parents, those left to celebrate her life are her husband Joseph Fanell, whom she married December 14, 2002; her children Jamison (15), Jocelyn (15), and Justin (10); sister Neva King; brother Clinton (Alexandria) McElfresh. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Thursday, December 21, 2023, from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A Memorial Service will conclude visitation on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 4:00 PM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Natalie’s Honor to the March of Dimes, Shriners Hospital, Shrivers Hospice Foundation, Keith Community Church in Caldwell, OH, or a charity of your choice. Please join us in remembering Natalie by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.