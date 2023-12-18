Obituary: Knopp, Adam L.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Adam L. Knopp, 29, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away suddenly on December 12, 2023, at home.

He was born in Parkersburg on May 4, 1994, and lived with his grandparents.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry L. Knopp.

He leaves behind his daughters, Heaven Leigh, and Aubriella; his mother, Angela Dennis; sister, Alishya Dennis; brother, Justin Johnson; grandparents, Harry, and Grace Knopp; aunt, Susan Finnie; and uncle, Gordon Finnie.

Adam was a very kind and loving person who had a smile for everyone, always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 18, 2023, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Townsend officiating.

Those wishing to share a message of comfort with Adam’s family may visit vaughankimes.com and sign the online guestbook.

