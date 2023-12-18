Obituary: Marks, Eva Jane

Eva Jane Marks, 84, of Mt. Zion, WV, passed away on December 14, 2023, at her home.

She was born to Everett and Gladys Bell on Basnett March 20, 1939, at Lemuels Run.

She had two children, Debbie Murphy (Jim) and William Daniel (Stacy). She had four grandchildren, Deva Dalton, Quentin Murphy, Danny Marks, and Starleena, and three great-grandchildren, Henry Hardman, Zoe, and Jonas Wooden.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant sister Betty Elaine Basnett, her husband William Gifford Marks, and her other sister Dollie Marks.

She worked at BF Goodrich for many years. She liked nothing better than getting prettied up and going out on Friday and Saturday nights to bluegrass sings; this was her favorite thing since she loved music so much.

She had many friends that gathered there, too, including her late best friend Patsy Bowers. She had many nieces and nephews. A special girl that sat with her on occasion Jessie Woods. Eva will be missed, but she is at peace now.

The memorial service will be held on December 30, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at the Brooksville Baptist Church, with pastor Matt Sanders officiating. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, is honored to assist the Marks family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

