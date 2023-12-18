Obituary: Roddy, Daniel Louis

Daniel Louis Roddy, 68, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2023, after an extended battle with multiple sclerosis. He was born in Marietta, Ohio, on July 30, 1955, to Benedict and Mary Eileen Hayes Roddy.

Daniel lived in Vincent, Ohio, as a child and relocated with his family to Tujunga, CA, where he spent most of his adult life. He was employed as an electrician before being diagnosed with MS.

He is survived by his daughter, Michell Hardesty of Bend, OR; son, Patrick Roddy of Rock Falls, IL; siblings, Vincent Roddy of Newport Beach, CA, Rita Westbrook (Steve) of Ventura, CA, Virginia Roddy of Marietta, Harriett Jenkins of Cincinnati, OH, Julia Roddy of Sun Valley, CA, Benedict E. Roddy of Sioux Center, IA, Mary Ann Malone of Barlow, OH and Shirley Roddy of Marietta.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Angela Sue Roddy of Vincent, Michael Andrew Roddy of Marietta, Margaret Eileen Schoen (Peggy) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Alice Louise Valadez of Tujunga, CA.

Daniel was cremated, and a burial will take place at Barlow Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale St # 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, donate.nationalmssociety.org, or to a charity of your choice.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home of Barlow is honored to serve the Roddy family

