Obituary: Saling, John E.

John E. Saling, age 80, of Caldwell, OH, passed away Friday evening, December 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of Guernsey. He was born September 17, 1943 in Marietta, OH a son of the late Edward “Ed” and Genevieve “Genny” Miller Saling.

He was a member of the St. Stephen Catholic Church in Caldwell, Knights of Columbus Council #2565, and the Central Ohio Coal Retirees. John was well known for his meticulous yard work and being a master finish carpenter. He loved watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, and Cincinnati Bengals. John was also a huge NASCAR fan, he could often be found rooting on his favorite drivers, Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

John retired following a career, having worked for Crock Construction, Gerald Ruppel Construction, R.C. Moore Lumber, Central Ohio Coal Company, John Gillard Construction, and AEP Power Plant in Beverly, OH.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law Roy and Lois “Fanny” Gildow; brother Mike Saling; sisters Carol Heavner and Melinda Antill; brothers-in-law Ron Arbogast and Ron Heavner.

Those left to celebrate his life are his wife Carolyn Sue Gildow Saling, whom he married May 28, 1966; son Kelly D. (Angela) Saling; daughter Angela Hambel; grandsons Stone and Steel Hambel; sisters Janet Saling, Sandy (Butch Sholtis) Arbogast, Roxanne (Ron) Reed, and Mona Saling; brother-in-law Greg Antill; sisters-in-law Jean Fogle and Mary Pakes. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday, December 20, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724, with a Rosary Service concluding visitation at 8:00 PM by the K of C. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM in the St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1036 Belford St, Caldwell, OH 43724, with Rev. Father Thomas Nelson serving as celebrant. Cremation will follow the Funeral Mass, with inurnment to be held at a later date. Please join us in remembering John by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net.

