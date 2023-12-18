Obituary: Sims, Ileana G.

Ileana G. Sims Obit
Ileana G. Sims Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023
Ileana G. Sims, 93, of Palestine, WV, passed away at home on December 17, 2023.  She was the daughter of the late Gay and Faye Conley Seaman. Mrs. Sims was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, John Seaman, a sister, Corinne Full, an infant sister, and a great-granddaughter, Everly Rose Salisbury.

A 1948 graduate of Spencer High School, where she was the salutatorian of her class.  She retired from Kellwood of Spencer after 35 years.  She was a member of Two Runs Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Two Runs Choir.  Ileana was active in community activities, including 4-H, traveling with her children to 4-H activities.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Harold L. Sims; children Rodney D Sims and close friend Debbie Wilson; daughter Vicki K. James and husband Joe  James and Melanie L. Corbitt and husband Timothy Corbitt; grandchildren Jason Jones and wife Shamae, Mandi Lucas and husband Shane, Chase Corbitt, Chelsea Salisbury and husband Joe Salisbury and Leanna Corbitt and great-grandchildren Gwendolyn Jones, Tucker Corbitt, Lawson Salisbury and Coleson Salisbury.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 20, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Two Runs Baptist Church, 9152 Palestine Road, Palestine, WV 26160. Funeral services will follow at 1:00pm.  Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Sims family.

