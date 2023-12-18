Obituary: Smith, Jason W.

Jason W. Smith, 46, of Mineral Wells, passed away on December 16, 2023, at his residence. He is the son of Claudia and the late Ronald Smith of Rockport.

He was a dispatcher at Evergreen Transportation for 20 years and attended Pond Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, camping, farming, going to the Amish Country, and especially spending time with his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, Jason is survived by his companion Vickie Schantz of Mineral Wells; a step-son, Chris of Mineral Wells; four siblings, Mark (Lacey) Smith of Rockport, Christy Small of Rockport, Isaac (Tiffany) Smith of Mineral Wells, and Penny Hill of Parkersburg; and seven nieces and nephews, Levi, Isaiah, Austin, Allee, Logan, Trevor, and Tucker.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM on December 21, 2023, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg, with Reverend Bill Law officiating. Burial to follow at Pond Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family.

