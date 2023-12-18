Obituary: Webb, Beulah Bernice

Beulah Bernice Webb, 85, of the Shultz Community, passed away on December 16, 2023, at the West Penn Medical Center in Pittsburgh. She was born March 24, 1938, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Wilbur D. and Bernice Pifer Shields.

Beulah was a homemaker and worked as an Aide and Supervisor for the Colin Anderson Center in St. Marys until its closing. She was Christian by faith.

Surviving is her son Kenneth Webb of Shultz, grandchildren: Nathan Webb (Missy) of Williamstown and Patience Jones (Mike) of Pennsboro, great grandchildren: Ashton and Lillliana and Bailey and Bentley along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Oscar Curtis Webb, son Oscar Curtis Webb Jr. an infant daughter, sisters: Barbara Swesey and Carolyn Lonas and grandson Benjamin Webb.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 11 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Evangelist Luke Weekley officiating. Interment will follow at the Cairo Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7 PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

