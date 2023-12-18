Obituary: Webb, Beulah Bernice

Beulah Bernice Webb Obit
Beulah Bernice Webb Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beulah Bernice Webb, 85, of the Shultz Community, passed away on December 16, 2023, at the West Penn Medical Center in Pittsburgh.  She was born March 24, 1938, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Wilbur D. and Bernice Pifer Shields.

Beulah was a homemaker and worked as an Aide and Supervisor for the Colin Anderson Center in St. Marys until its closing.  She was Christian by faith.

Surviving is her son Kenneth Webb of Shultz, grandchildren:  Nathan Webb (Missy) of Williamstown and Patience Jones (Mike) of Pennsboro, great grandchildren:  Ashton and Lillliana and Bailey and Bentley along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Oscar Curtis Webb, son Oscar Curtis Webb Jr. an infant daughter, sisters:  Barbara Swesey and Carolyn Lonas and grandson Benjamin Webb.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 11 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Evangelist Luke Weekley officiating.  Interment will follow at the Cairo Masonic Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7 PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First ever North Star Night Out
First ever North Star Night Out
The holiday season can feel dark remembering those who are no longer with us.
Cemetery holds tree remembrance lighting for lost loved ones
Del. Heckert shares 2024 legislative goals
Annual “Shop with a Cop” held at Vienna, Southside Walmarts
Annual “Shop with a Cop” held at Vienna, Southside Walmarts
Crash on Williams Highway closes road for about an hour
Williams Highway open following crash

Latest News

Natalie J. McElfresh Fanell Obit
Obituary: Fanell, Natalie J. McElfresh
John E. Saling Obit
Obituary: Saling, John E.
Larry Gene Barr Obit
Obituary: Barr, Larry Gene
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Knopp, Adam L.