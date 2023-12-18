Updates take place to Pennsboro Speedway

PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Races have not been held at Pennsboro Speedway in over 20 years.

XR Events CEO Barry Braun has been working with the fair board to update Pennsboro Speedway and bring races back to the community.

“The old track was very big; a big half mile, five eight’s mile track. We put a quarter mile into the facility, within the existing track. We are utilizing the old track as an access road for parking and things like that,” said Braun.

The new track will use the front stretch of the original track to keep everything tied together.

Even though the track is basically done, there is still work left to do in the spring to get ready for racing.

“We actually just obtained permitting for the hillside. We can now start working on the hillside clean-up and the grandstands for next year. We plan on 2024 unless we run into obstacles, but I don’t foresee it,” said Braun.

Braun is looking forward to how opening the track will help the community.

“You know, after meeting the people of Pennsboro, Ritchie County this is something they need back. I mean, it is something for them to hang their hat on and be proud of. You know the economic impact for the area will be phenomenal,” explained Braun.

Being able to work on this project means a lot to him.

“You stand on the hillside; they call it the magic of Pennsboro for a reason. I have been around the United States at different race tracks, and it’s the area; it’s something else. There’s not really a way you can describe it; there’s no words to describe what Pennsboro means by just standing there and the history,” said Braun.

