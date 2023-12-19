Choir students sing Christmas carols for senior living community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg High School’s A Cappella Choir spread joy in the form of caroling at several senior living communities in the area.

PHS’s chamber choir took their talents to the Colonial House, Encompass Health, and the Wyngate Senior Living Community today.

The students performed Christmas carols at each facility, and they even took time to speak briefly with residents before and after their performances.

Wyngate resident Virginia Bartlett said she appreciates the students for taking time out to perform for the residents.

“I was very happy that they came over and it means a lot to us here to have something like that come in. It was very good, and we all enjoyed it, I’m sure.”

Bartlett is a fellow ‘Big Red’. She is a 1953 graduate of Parkersburg High School.

