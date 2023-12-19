Holiday shopping safety tips from Vienna police chief

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christmas is less than a week away. And that means a lot of people are going to be spending the next couple of days doing some last minute, frantic gift shopping for their loved ones.

But something to keep in mind when you’re rushing from store to store looking for the best deal is how to keep yourself and those gifts safe.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said shoppers can be vulnerable to theft when they’re going from store to store, leaving items in their cars in between. “When you’re going shopping, generally speaking, it’s in a vehicle. So there’s a lot of things you can do to keep items in your vehicle safe.”

Pifer said it’s important you keep your car locked and keep your items obscured in a hidden place in your car or under a blanket or coat. He said it’s also useful to park in a well lit area close to the store you’re shopping at if you’re shopping at night.

When you’re inside a store, Pifer said you should watch out for what he calls “distraction thefts.” “Shoppers will be out in the store shopping for whatever item, and someone distracts them and another party would actually take items from them, like on their person,” Pifer said. “Mainly this has been items from ladies’ purses, their wallet.”

Pifer said you can avoid falling victim to thefts like this by remaining vigilantly aware. “If you are out shopping, be aware if someone’s trying to divert your attention, maybe to somewhere it wouldn’t normally be,” Pifer said. “That is something to definitely be aware of.”

Pifer said protecting yourself from theft isn’t the only thing to keep in mind when you’re driving around doing holiday shopping. “We think of thieves when we think of shopping safety, but, you know, I’ve talked about driving safety a lot, and that’s a safety issue during the holidays<” Pifer said. “I mean, traffic is very heavy right now on Grand Central Avenue.”

Pifer said when you go out shopping, it’s important to give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to get without driving dangerously.

