Holiday shopping - a tradition that goes deeper than gifts

People tell WTAP that holiday shopping has been busy this year.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - When you hear someone say ‘holiday shopping,’ you might get stressed or maybe you get excited. Either way, it’s always an event.

WTAP checked in with people at the mall to see how it’s been going this year.

Whether people are shopping for friends or family and whether they’re buying stuffed animals or mugs, one thing’s been clear across the board. This year’s holiday season’s been busy.

“It’s been really busy this year. I’ve noticed this weekend. The lines at Five Below were going all the way to the back. It was insane,” shopper Randa Eddy said.

While holiday shopping can be stressful, one family tells us it brings them closer together.

“It’s been a fun family experience for us. It’s good for us to get out here and bond,” shopper Ashton said.

For some, being closer is more so in heart than distance.

“I shop in this mall for my family and friends back in Israel,” shopper Yael Moses said.

She told WTAP that she’s had the best time shopping this year.

“When I shop for them, I feel them with me and it gives me the energy of them,” she said.

Afterall, holiday shopping isn’t just about receiving.

“I love watching my brothers open their presents for Christmas. It’s my favorite thing,” shopper Alexis said.

It’s just as much about giving.

What Eddy looks forward to most during the holidays is simple.

“Just my kids’ faces. They get so excited in the morning. The greatest joy is to see your kid wake up and see all the presents…the anticipation…,” she said.

WTAP wishes everyone a happy holiday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

