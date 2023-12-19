Judge denies request for bond reduction for woman charged in fatal wreck

A judge denies a request for woman charged in fatal wreck's bond to be reduced.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A judge denied a request to lower the bond for a woman being charged with D.U.I. causing death and D.U.I. causing serious bodily injury.

Chelsea Morris attended court via Zoom from North Central Regional Jail.

The surety bond will stay at half a million dollars.

The public defender asked for it to drop to no more than $100,000, citing Morris’s limited criminal record as well as there not being evidence of malice nor ill-intent.

The special prosecutor argued that maintaining the half a million dollar bond amount is a matter of public safety. He said that, while Morris’s criminal history is limited, it’s relevant. He also emphasized that one person is dead and another person has been injured “catastrophically” from the wreck.

The fatal car crash happened in September of this year.

According to law enforcement at the time of the crash, Morris crossed over the center line, hitting another car head on.

Officials say the next step with this case is to decide whether or not it goes in front of a grand jury.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalie J. McElfresh Fanell Obit
Obituary: Fanell, Natalie J. McElfresh
Pennsboro Speedway
Updates take place to Pennsboro Speedway
John E. Saling Obit
Obituary: Saling, John E.
Jason W. Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Jason W.
Virginia “Lucille” Basnett Obit
Obituary: Basnett, Virginia “Lucille”

Latest News

People tell WTAP that holiday shopping has been busy this year.
Holiday shopping - a tradition that goes deeper than gifts
Races are expected to return in 2024 after over 20 years thanks to the updates.
Updates take place to Pennsboro Speedway
Driving through winter weather
Stay safe while driving in winter weather
Living Hope Ministry new kitchen
Living Hope Ministry looks to collect donations for Christmas day dinner