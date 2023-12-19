Latrobe Street Mission reports strong donations for holiday season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At one local homeless shelter, people are proving that this time of year is still the giving season.

Latrobe Street Mission Shelter Manager Natosha Roberson said the last month has been strong for donations. Roberson thinks this is partially because they have 11 kids at the shelter currently, which makes people more sympathetic. She said it being the holiday season doesn’t hurt either.

Roberson said the shelter is able to give gifts to each person staying at the shelter this year thanks to the community support. “Everybody will get a reusable bag,” Roberson said. “And the women are going to get some lotions and stuff, just something to make them feel special. The men are getting like, this little multi-tool thing that’s really neat, something that’s manly but, you know, it’s effective.”

Roberson says she estimates financial donations are up 10 percent over last month.

Roberson says it means a lot to see people show their support for the shelter.

