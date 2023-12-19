Living Hope Ministry looks to collect donations for Christmas day dinner

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Living Hope Ministry in Parkersburg is looking to collect donations to give to children and adults in need on Christmas day.

The ministry is relatively known to town, Christ United Methodist Church is the first permanent location the ministry is in. Before this permanent location they cooked in a private kitchen and gave away meals on the street.

Last year with limited resources they spent Christmas driving around to give away over 150 bags to children and adults in need.

This year they are looking to do the same. They are collecting hygiene items, small snacks and drinks for children and winter clothing for all along with other winter items.

The idea of the ministry started with Michael and Jessica Goodwin being homeless, and in need themselves. They now take time out of their day to help people who were in the same situation they were just five years ago.

“Well this is our story five years ago we were homeless, me and my wife now were homeless living on the street and when we would go to the store we would help put fellow homeless people with meals like sandwiches. The lord put it on our heart that we should help other while we’re in need too,” said Michael Goodwin.

The Goodwin’s are hoping to extend this Christmas dinner into something more consistent for the community.

If you are looking for Christmas dinner you can go to Christ United Methodist Church on 16th St., from 3-6 p.m. If you want to donate you have until December 21 and you can drop off your donations to Papa John’s on Emerson Avenue or the restoration house on Lynn Street

