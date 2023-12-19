Obituary: Bailey, David L.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David L. Bailey, 89, passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at his home in Coolville, Ohio.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on October 2, 1934, a son of the late Merrill E. Bailey Sr. and Elva M. Knotts.

David served in the National Guard Reserve in the mid 1950′s. He lived in Cooliville, OH since 1960. David owned and operated The Carpet Shop, located in Ravenswood, WV, from 1973 to 2009. He then owned and operated The Village Gifts and Home Décor, located in Little Hocking, from 2010 to 2018. David was a Methodist by faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Sara, his wife of 69 years, and one brother, Merrill Bailey, Jr., who was the last of David’s immediate family.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews, including Beverly Brown and Darlene Shepard.

Per David’s request, he will be cremated, and there will be no viewing or funeral.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Bailey family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge denies a request for woman charged in fatal wreck's bond to be reduced.
Judge denies request for bond reduction for woman charged in fatal wreck
Jason W. Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Jason W.
Troopers Bean and Spessert
WVSP troopers hospitalized after being shot, suspect dead
Natalie J. McElfresh Fanell Obit
Obituary: Fanell, Natalie J. McElfresh
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Merchant, Lori Joan

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Leasure Jr., Earl Eugene
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jones, Allan
Kathryn Bailey Obit
Obituary: Bailey, Kathryn
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Singer, Donald