Obituary: Bailey, David L.

David L. Bailey, 89, passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at his home in Coolville, Ohio.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on October 2, 1934, a son of the late Merrill E. Bailey Sr. and Elva M. Knotts.

David served in the National Guard Reserve in the mid 1950′s. He lived in Cooliville, OH since 1960. David owned and operated The Carpet Shop, located in Ravenswood, WV, from 1973 to 2009. He then owned and operated The Village Gifts and Home Décor, located in Little Hocking, from 2010 to 2018. David was a Methodist by faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Sara, his wife of 69 years, and one brother, Merrill Bailey, Jr., who was the last of David’s immediate family.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews, including Beverly Brown and Darlene Shepard.

Per David’s request, he will be cremated, and there will be no viewing or funeral.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Bailey family.

