Obituary: Bailey, Kathryn

Kathryn Bailey, 71, of Marietta, passed away Monday, December 18, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Kathryn was born April 19, 1952, in Marietta to Robert “Bob” and Gwyneth {Morgenstern} McCain.

She was a 1971 graduate of Parkersburg High School. Kathryn was a certified phlebotomist at Marietta Memorial Hospital for 37 years. In 1991, she was one of eight Marietta Memorial employees to receive the Eleanor D. Fenton Award for outstanding service.

She married Sherman Bailey on January 14, 1979.

Kathryn loved to cook, sew, and be with her grandchildren. She was a Buckeyes fan and enjoyed watching The Voice and nightly news with her grandson Aden. She was a woman of faith and a St. Luke’s Lutheran Church member.

Kathryn will be deeply missed by her daughters Amy Bailey and Elizabeth Bailey; grandchildren Kaitlyn, Faith, Kharmany, Judah, and Aden; sister Cheryl Flowers; brothers Ray McCain, Jake (Shari) McCain, and Tom (Kim) McCain; sister-in-law Karen McCain; brother-in-law Roger Miller; close friends of 50 years Naomi Nicholson, Joanne Sinclair, and Brenda Rice.

In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Bailey, and brother, John McCain.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kelli Cawley and the staff at Amedisys Hospice, including her aides Sierra and Tiffany, for their excellent care.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date at St. Luke’s. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 401 Scammel St., Marietta, OH 45750.

