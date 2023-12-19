Obituary: Felker, Joseph “Joe” Francis

Joseph “Joe” Francis Felker, 82, of Parkersburg, was peacefully welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on December 18, 2023, to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was surrounded by family whom he adored. He was the son of a known prankster, Francis “Bus” Felker, and Bernadine E. Felker (Buskirk).

Joe was a member of Bible Baptist Church for many years. He was blessed with a beautiful set of pipes and was able to serenade his church family as a member of the choir. Joe was a loyal man having worked at BF Goodrich/RJF International for 39 years as a laborer. He was affectionately known as “Gomer” by his co-workers.

Although his fear of flying was real, Joe had a passion for airplanes and aviation. He enjoyed traveling to airshows throughout the Midwest. It was suspected Joe’s fascination came from the influence his dad and Uncle Claire Buskirk had on him. Joe also served his country in the US Marine Corps 144th Rifle Company for six years. Joe enjoyed the 4th of July holiday and hosted many friends and family for food and fireworks. Joe would like to formally apologize to his neighbors for the yearly ruckus!

In Joe’s later years, he could be found relaxing watching Bob Ross re-runs and Barrett-Jackson Car Auctions on the tube. As an extra benefit of living by the City Park, Joe enjoyed sitting on his porch yelling “Hi” and waving to random park walkers to see what subsequent confusion he could cause.

He is survived by his bride of 61 years Carolyn Felker (Davis); daughter Monica Geer (Mark); son Dustin Felker (Christine); grandchildren Brandon Geer (Sheena), Fallon Sarginger (Fred), Austin Felker, Anna Felker, and Allie Felker; great grandchildren Hendrix and Kingston Geer.

As a man who did not meet a stranger, Joe had extended family all over town. Some of his favorite spots included Yielky’s Hamburgers, Phil’s Diner, Der Dog Haus, Community Bank, and A1/19th St Meat Market.

Services for Joe will be held this Thursday, December 21st, at Bible Baptist Church, 4100 Cypress St., at 6 p.m.

Visitation will be held the same day from 4-6 p.m. at the church (Joe will be the one in the casket).

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Bible Baptist Church Pavilion Fund in Joe’s honor.

