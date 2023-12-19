Obituary: Jones, Allan

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023
Allan Jones, 77, of Marietta, passed away on December 16, 2023, at his home.  He was born July 30, 1946, in Santa Monica, CA, to Gordon and Alma (Milligan) Jones.

Allen was a veteran of the United States Army and had served as a combat medic during the Vietnam War.  After his discharge, Allan worked as a nurse before becoming a manager for Gulf Oil and their gas stations.

He is survived by his children, Jessica (Matt) Evans, Jason (Valerie) Jones, and Justin Jones, and grandchildren Jaydon Evans, London, and Brooklyn Bronson. He also leaves behind his cat, Mellow.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.

