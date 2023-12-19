Obituary: Leasure Jr., Earl Eugene

Earl Eugene Leasure Jr., 64, of Parkersburg, passed away at his residence on Friday, December 15, 2023.

He was a son of the late Earl Eugene and Betty Catherine Huston Leasure.

After graduating from high school, he went into the United States Marines and served his country. When he returned to the Parkersburg area, he worked for the marble factory and the City of Parkersburg.

Earl enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved to visit and tell stories. He will be missed by his loved ones.

He is survived by his significant other, Cathy Shann, and her children, William Shann and James Shann; his aunt, Joan Quick; a special cousin who was like a brother, Paul Leasure Jr.; and many other cousins.

In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by Timothy Shann and Brian Shann.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist with final arrangements. An online guestbook is available at vaughankimes.com for those wishing to share a message of comfort with the Leasure family.

