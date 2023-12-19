Obituary: Murphy Jr., Harold A. “Bo”

Harold A. Murphy Jr. “Bo”
Harold A. Murphy Jr. “Bo”(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harold A. Murphy Jr. “Bo”, 50, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away due to a motorcycle accident that took place in Florida on Wednesday night, December 13th, around 10:26 p.m.

Bo was born in Columbus, Ohio, on July 23rd, 1973. He was the son of Harold “Skip” and Patricia (McKenzie) Murphy. He was a graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School in the year 1991.

Shortly after graduation, he became a Welder/Fabricator, later starting his career as a Locomotive Engineer for CSX Transportation for twenty-three years. Bo enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, working on projects, fishing, riding his Harley, and even racing some school buses back in the day on a Figure 8 track in Bithlo, Florida- along with many other wild adventures he’d get himself into.

Bo was preceded in death by his father, Harold A. “Skip” Murphy, and his grandparents, Ellen Marie Compton Smith, Glenn R. McKenzie, Harold Estel Murphy, and Senna Elizabeth Bricky Murphy.

Bo will be deeply missed by his daughters Chasiti (Derek) and Mackenzie (Shawn), along with his mom Patricia Ann, brother Timmy (Jessie), sister Kristin, nieces Sarah (Christopher) and Emily, great nephew Eli, and his best friend Copper Kane. He was also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Bo was the absolute sweetest soul, with a heart of gold, and never met a stranger. He would easily give the shirt off his back- asking for nothing in return. He was well known for his outgoing “life of the party” personality and would do anything to make you laugh. He was the best father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend any of us could have ever hoped for, and would have been the absolute best papaw to his grandbabies that he was so excited to have one day.

When Bo loved, he loved with his entire heart and soul in a way that will carry on through us all for as long as we live- in that we will be forever grateful for.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Dec. 21) at 2:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 11:00 until 2:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge denies a request for woman charged in fatal wreck's bond to be reduced.
Judge denies request for bond reduction for woman charged in fatal wreck
Jason W. Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Jason W.
Troopers Bean and Spessert
WVSP troopers hospitalized after being shot, suspect dead
Natalie J. McElfresh Fanell Obit
Obituary: Fanell, Natalie J. McElfresh
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Merchant, Lori Joan

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Leasure Jr., Earl Eugene
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jones, Allan
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bailey, David L.
Kathryn Bailey Obit
Obituary: Bailey, Kathryn
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Singer, Donald