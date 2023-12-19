Obituary: Murphy Jr., Harold A. “Bo”

Harold A. Murphy Jr. “Bo”, 50, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away due to a motorcycle accident that took place in Florida on Wednesday night, December 13th, around 10:26 p.m.

Bo was born in Columbus, Ohio, on July 23rd, 1973. He was the son of Harold “Skip” and Patricia (McKenzie) Murphy. He was a graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School in the year 1991.

Shortly after graduation, he became a Welder/Fabricator, later starting his career as a Locomotive Engineer for CSX Transportation for twenty-three years. Bo enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, working on projects, fishing, riding his Harley, and even racing some school buses back in the day on a Figure 8 track in Bithlo, Florida- along with many other wild adventures he’d get himself into.

Bo was preceded in death by his father, Harold A. “Skip” Murphy, and his grandparents, Ellen Marie Compton Smith, Glenn R. McKenzie, Harold Estel Murphy, and Senna Elizabeth Bricky Murphy.

Bo will be deeply missed by his daughters Chasiti (Derek) and Mackenzie (Shawn), along with his mom Patricia Ann, brother Timmy (Jessie), sister Kristin, nieces Sarah (Christopher) and Emily, great nephew Eli, and his best friend Copper Kane. He was also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Bo was the absolute sweetest soul, with a heart of gold, and never met a stranger. He would easily give the shirt off his back- asking for nothing in return. He was well known for his outgoing “life of the party” personality and would do anything to make you laugh. He was the best father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend any of us could have ever hoped for, and would have been the absolute best papaw to his grandbabies that he was so excited to have one day.

When Bo loved, he loved with his entire heart and soul in a way that will carry on through us all for as long as we live- in that we will be forever grateful for.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Dec. 21) at 2:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 11:00 until 2:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.