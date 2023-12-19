Obituary: Page, David

David left his family heartbroken when he passed away peacefully at home Saturday morning (December 16th). He was a lifelong resident of Vienna, and his West Virginia roots ran deep. He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1980 and was a drummer in the Big Red band. He went on to earn an Associate Degree from Mountain State College. Soon after graduation, he met his wife, Karen Shutts, on a blind date arranged by his sister and convinced her to move from Belpre to “the right side of the river”. Not long afterward, they became proud parents of their son (Patrick), who lives in Parkersburg and is married to his wife, Ashley.

In addition to the enormous pride he felt for his family, David developed many other passions during his life. Although his heart was always in the hills of West Virginia, he would frequently enjoy family trips to various cities along the Atlantic Ocean as well as the lakes of Ontario. Try as he might, he never mastered the art of becoming an “expert” fisherman – but he sure enjoyed the pursuit of trying and sharing the story of “the one that got away.” And whether they were winning or losing, David was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the WVU Mountaineers.

David had a big heart and shared it with friends he cultivated over the years, many from their days together beginning in grade school. He was a friend of Bill. Not limiting himself to friendships of the two-legged variety, he had a love for animals that rivaled Dr. Doolittle. Although dogs were certainly among his favorite pets, he enjoyed keeping reptiles (such as lizards and an occasional snake) and even a tarantula as pets as well over the years.

But David’s big heart was fully displayed when he stepped up into the role of caregiver to his parents as they entered their golden years. He assisted his father (Jim) in a multitude of ways until his passing in 2016. Upon her onset of Alzheimer’s disease, he worked tirelessly for several years to help his mother (Bonnie) live out her final days in her own house until she passed away just a few short weeks ago at the end of October.

David will be deeply missed by those he left behind. Surviving are his wife, Karen Shutts Page of Vienna; his son Patrick Page (Ashley) of Parkersburg; brothers Mike Page (Diane) of Peoria, IL, Steve Page (Colleen) of Tucson, AZ; sister Cindy Ferraris (Dane) of Parkersburg, his fur family, Beefy and Peanut, lizard Cheeks and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Please join with family and friends as we gather to remember and celebrate the life of David. Visitation will be at Lambert-Tatman in Vienna on Saturday, December 23, from 1-4:00 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Parkersburg or the charity of your choice.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.