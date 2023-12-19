Obituary: Riser, Sr., Kevin C.

Kevin C. Riser, Sr., 62, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away December 16, 2023, at his residence under the loving care of his family and Amedisys Hospice.

He was born on January 20, 1961, in Parkersburg, a son of Dorothy Luverna Ward Riser and the late Melvin Charles Riser.

Kevin was an auto mechanic for St. Clair Auto Repair for several years and was known as a jack of all trades, able to fix anything. He enjoyed woodworking, going dancing and karaoke.

In addition to his mother, Kevin is survived by his wife, Rose Riser; five children, Melanie Lipps, Kevin Charles Riser, Jr., James Sprouse, Luke Sprouse, Roseanne Lott; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, brother Steven Riser, sisters Sharon Clark, Loretta Riser, Bev Riser, Peggy Simon, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Luverna Koch. Following Kevin’s request, there will be no services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

