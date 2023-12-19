Obituary: Vernon, Robert H. (Bob)

Robert H. (Bob) Vernon, who suffered from severe heart problems following a heart attack and a five-way bypass almost three years ago, died from an apparent heart attack at home on the afternoon of December 18, 2023. He was born to William Joseph Vernon, Jr and Elizabeth Vickers Vernon in Marietta Memorial Hospital on June 27, 1956. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1973 and attended Marietta College.

Bob was very active in the Boy Scouts of America and was proud to have been one of the youngest scouts ever to have earned the Eagle Scout Award at 14 years old.

Bob chose a career in the insurance business; he first worked with the Schwendeman Insurance Agency in Marietta; he later worked as a territorial agent for the Liberty Insurance Company and then opened his own agency, which he operated and maintained for 20 years specializing in life and health insurance, with a primary focus on group health insurance. He enjoyed working with and serving his customers.

Together with the love of his life, whom he married in 1977, one of his greatest passions was to travel to different places, including Hawaii, and on vacations to warmer climates. Florida and Myrtle Beach were high on their list of favorite locations. One of his favorite hobbies was target shooting with his lifelong friend who was like a brother, Dennis Burkhart.

Bob leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Barbara Vernon; his brother Bill Vernon (Mary), his sister-in-law, Donna Sweeney (John); nieces Lacey Sayre (Cody) and her children Cooper and Landon Sayre and Traci D. Vernon Perry (Tom), grandniece Taylor Perry and grandnephew Will Perry; nephew Andrew A. Schob (Candice) and their children.

He was predeceased by his mother and father and his sister, Betty Jo Schob (Charlie Bill Schob).

Funeral services will be held for Bob at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, on Friday, December 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM. The family will meet with friends on Thursday, December 22, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel. Burial will be in Devola’s Putnam Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

