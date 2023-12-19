Obituary: Williams, Florence M.

Florence M. Williams, 83, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Legacy in Devola. She was born on May 25, 1940, in Eaton, WV, to Francis “Frank” A. and Lura Genevieve Marshall Cameron.

Florence was a member of the Lowell Christian Church and loved to crochet. She was a housekeeper for the Washington County Home for 22 years, retiring in 2000 and forming many friendships there.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Jeffery Lockhart III, Payton, and Krillen Williams; her brother, Paul Cameron (Leah Hughes); sister, Kay Cameron; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Genevieve Cameron; granddaughter, Bryony Lockhart; grandson, Jeffrey Lockhart Jr.; and brother, Wayne Cameron, and sister Ruby Louise Cameron.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the LOWELL CHAPEL OF CAWLEY & PEOPLES FUNERAL HOME, with Rev. Gene Sheppard officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown, WV. Visitation will be two hours prior to service at the funeral home.  Donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom RD., Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Florence’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

