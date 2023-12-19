Parkersburg South wins quad Spirit Week swim meet

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg played host to a quad swim meet on Monday night between four teams in Wood and Washington counties. Parkersburg South was the host as they welcomed in the Parkersburg Big Reds, Warren Warriors, and Marietta Tigers boys and girls swimming teams.

The hosts from South would go on to win both meets for the boys and girls swim teams, as the boys amassed 74 points, while the girls got 70 in their winning efforts. Parkersburg finished in second place in boys and girls with 57 points each. Warren finished in third in the boys and girls meets with 28 and 20 points respectively, while Marietta scored 10 points for the boys swimming team, and 19 points for the girls.

One of the closer races of the evening was the boys 200 yard freestyle relay, in which Parkersburg’s relay team, closed by Matthew Jaimes, defeated South’s relay team, closed by Connor Roberts by .05 seconds.

Jordan Claypoole, the Ohio University signee from Parkersburg South, was going for a school record in the girls 100 yard breaststroke, but finished in first place with a time of 1:14.04.

