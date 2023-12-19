Stay safe while driving in winter weather

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Driving through inclement weather can be tricky and dangerous for you and other surrounding drivers.

Throughout the day Monday for many people on their commute home they might have seen some reduced visibility due to that inclement weather.

Tiffany Stanley, of the AAA East Central, stressed the importance of proper preparation you keep yourself safe.

“So the best thing you can do is know the conditions of the road before you head out. Check WV’s 511 website you can go on there and see live updates of the road conditions, you can see road closures. Basically you can plan your route before you head out,” Stanley said.

Stanley also suggest keeping bags in your car that are filled with non-perishable items, water, and blankets to keep you warm.

We are expected to see some slick spots on the road Monday night into Tuesday morning for the morning commuters .

