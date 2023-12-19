Stay safe while driving in winter weather

Driving through winter weather
Driving through winter weather(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Driving through inclement weather can be tricky and dangerous for you and other surrounding drivers.

Throughout the day Monday for many people on their commute home they might have seen some reduced visibility due to that inclement weather.

Tiffany Stanley, of the AAA East Central, stressed the importance of proper preparation you keep yourself safe.

“So the best thing you can do is know the conditions of the road before you head out. Check WV’s 511 website you can go on there and see live updates of the road conditions, you can see road closures. Basically you can plan your route before you head out,” Stanley said.

Stanley also suggest keeping bags in your car that are filled with non-perishable items, water, and blankets to keep you warm.

We are expected to see some slick spots on the road Monday night into Tuesday morning for the morning commuters .

You can check the WTAP Weather page for continued coverage.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalie J. McElfresh Fanell Obit
Obituary: Fanell, Natalie J. McElfresh
Pennsboro Speedway
Updates take place to Pennsboro Speedway
First ever North Star Night Out
First ever North Star Night Out
John E. Saling Obit
Obituary: Saling, John E.
Virginia “Lucille” Basnett Obit
Obituary: Basnett, Virginia “Lucille”

Latest News

Living Hope Ministry new kitchen
Living Hope Ministry looks to collect donations for Christmas day dinner
Wood County Commissioners challenged on Resiliency Center by candidate
Wood County Commissioners defend Resiliency Center
Drive carefully in this winter weather
Drive carefully in this winter weather
Nine West Virginia University at Parkersburg nursing students are getting help funding their...
Camden Clark Aspiring Nurses Program awards WVUP nursing students
The building caused some tension on Monday when Wood County Commission candidate Roger Conley...
Wood County Commissioners defend Resiliency Center