Student Athlete of the Week: Alex Kendall

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Alex Kendall is a senior basketball player for the Marietta Tigers. He understands how important it is to excel as a student athlete as well as the challenges that come with it.

“A student athlete to me is someone that takes care of business in the classroom and on the court,” said Kendall. “Someone that can handle pressure, tough situations, time management. Being capable of doing certain things in a certain amount of time and doing it well in whatever it is.”

Alex has had to learn to balance his schoolwork with basketball as he’s currently taking college classes from Washington State. He has gotten help from his family and coaches during his journey as a student athlete.

“My parents have a lot. My parents have always helped me with my workload in the classroom,” Kendall said. “Coach Gardner has helped us with a mental reminder that you need to take care of your schoolwork first always and do well in it. Succeed. Go above and beyond and excel in it.”

Alex has been a big part in Marietta getting off to a great start at 5-0 on the season after the team’s comeback victory over Massillon Perry. He talks about how exciting it was to get that victory, especially in front of the home crowd.

“Amazing. The environment is just insane. It’s a great feeling to have, especially when you come back like that,” says Kendall. “You get to perform in front of all these people and show them what you’ve been doing all offseason. It’s a great feeling, especially when it’s a close game like that, crowds amped up. It’s a good feeling for sure.”

Alex has already committed to the University of Findlay and he wants to study healthcare management.

