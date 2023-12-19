Woman posed as Waffle House employee before stealing money from register, police say

A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business'...
A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business' register.(Riverdale Police Department)
By Ellie Parker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities said a woman posed as a worker at a Waffle house to steal cash from the restaurant last week.

The Riverdale Police Department said the woman took the money on Dec. 12 after pretending to be a worker at the Waffle House on Highway 85.

Officials said the woman worked at the restaurant for two hours before taking the money from a register.

Anyone with information or knows who the woman is should contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge denies a request for woman charged in fatal wreck's bond to be reduced.
Judge denies request for bond reduction for woman charged in fatal wreck
Jason W. Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Jason W.
Troopers Bean and Spessert
WVSP troopers hospitalized after being shot, suspect dead
Natalie J. McElfresh Fanell Obit
Obituary: Fanell, Natalie J. McElfresh
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Merchant, Lori Joan

Latest News

Davis Harris, a custodian in Texas, delivered Christmas gifts to every student at school ahead...
Beloved school custodian raises money to buy Christmas presents for every student
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America
President Joe Biden attends a funeral service for retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day...
Remembering the first woman on the Supreme Court
Nathan Sennett hands furniture to Tori Grasse as they work in hip-deep water on the patio of...
Northeastern US mops up ahead of holidays after deadly storm slams the region, killing at least 5