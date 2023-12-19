Wood County Commissioners defend Resiliency Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new County Resiliency Center is in the works in Parkersburg. That building caused some tension on Monday when Wood County Commission candidate Roger Conley criticized the project in Monday’s county commission meeting.

Conley attended the meeting as a member of the public and spoke to the commissioners after their regular agenda items were complete. Conley accused the commissioners of unwisely spending money on the resiliency center, quesitoning whether it would have much return on investment. The Resiliency Center is expected to be completed in July and is a $13 million investment for the county.

The commissioners said it’s worth the investment because it will improve the county’s ability to respond to emergencies and provide a venue for conventions and other new opportunities for the county. They said a return on investment isn’t the goal of the project; instead, it’s supposed to serve the residents of the county.

Commissioner Colombo suggested that Conley’s criticisms were politically motivated. “Don’t deny that,” Colombo said to Conley. “You’re trying to stir an argument so that you can have a political argument with somebody.”

Conley suggested that he would like to have a debate on the subject at “the proper time.” Conley is seeking to take Blair Couch’s seat on the commission.

Other topics discussed during Monday’s county commission meeting included projects in the Lubeck Public Service District and a new hire at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council.

