Academic Achiever of the Week: Joleen McBrayer

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - St. Marys High School senior Joleen McBrayer boasts a 4.75 GPA. She credited her mother for keeping her motivated in academics.

“She’s a really big motivator for me. She’s always pushed me to do my best and to succeed and enjoy being at SMHS.”

She shared her plans after she graduates from high school.

“I plan on going to WVU for Environmental Engineering. It’s a really big program there and they are pretty much the only place that has it. I’ve always liked engineering, I’m pretty analytical and I want to help the environment in the future.”

McBrayer said she joined her school’s Future Farmers of America class, and she competed in career and leadership development events over the fall.

“It is just something I started this year. My mom actually competed and won at FFA CDE’s for dairy. I just started and he said the contingency for me starting was for me to do competitions, so I did poultry for my first one and flora culture.”

She said she will miss her friends after graduation, but she is excited for what the future holds.

