The Arc of the MOV will be hosting a benefit dance night

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley is holding a dance night.

The benefit dance and silent auction will have live music by the River City All Stars. The group will be playing music from the 60′s, 70′s, 80′s.

Individual tickets are $40 a person, $75 a couple, $300 for a table of 8.

Tickets are available by going to the event posted on The Arc of the Mid Ohio-Valley’s Facebook page or website thearcmov.org to see latest events.

The benefit dance for The Arc will be held at Grand Pointe Conference Center in Vienna, WV on December 30th.

The doors open and silent auction begins at 5:30p.m., appetizers at 6p.m. and music from 7-11pm.

Michelle Curtis, the executive director of the Arc explained that the funds raised will help the organization with it’s mission.

“Our mission is to support individuals with developmental disabilities at all stages of life, reach their full potential. We do that via our programs, such as the WV Birth to Three Early Intervention Program that serves infants and toddlers, inclusive summer day program which serves school aged youth, and our People First of WV Self Advocacy Program which serves adults. We provide monthly dances and health and wellness activities. The Arc also provides vocational skills and employment opportunities for individuals with developmental differences.”

Doug Hess, the chief operating manager of The Arc, explained why this dance is so important to the organization.

The Arc of the MOV receives funding from grants and donations, with some minimal revenue generated from our programs. The benefit dance will allow the Arc to cover emergencies that come up such as heating and water, finish covering the costs from providing Secret Christmas to over 245 individuals with developmental differences aged 13 and over, that wouldn’t receive Christmas otherwise. Donations, and grants didn’t cover all of our expenses for this project due to the increase in costs of goods.”

Included at dance night is a silent auction with items donated by: Columbo’s, Zenergy Massage, Strong Tower Fitness, Superior Toyota, McClinton Chevrolet, Texas Roadhouse, a spring planting basket, wine basket, mosaic print from SW Graphics, People First Café.

There will be appetizers and a cash bar available.

Hess and Curtis wanted to thank the gold level sponsors IDAPT and Unicare Health Plan of WV.

