BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Golden Eagles emerged victorious over the Fort Frye Cadets 57-53.

Derek Liston led the Golden Eagles in scoring with 17 points. Junior Bass was right behind him with 14 points. They move to 5-2.

Belpre will head on the road to take on Southern on Friday. Fort Frye will also face Southern on the road on Dec. 27.

